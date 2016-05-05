FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German railway operator lines up driverless automobile service
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 5, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

German railway operator lines up driverless automobile service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A passenger enters a train during a strike by GDL train drivers union at the main train station in Munich, Germany, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] is looking to operate a fleet of driverless cars to carry passengers, its boss told a German newspaper.

Chief executive Ruediger Grube explained in Thursday’s WirtschaftsWoche that the logic for the move was that Deutsche Bahn was already promoting its services as allowing passengers to use their travel time productively or enjoyably.

“If in the future autonomous cars can do this, then the operators of these cars can claim the same about their services. That’s why we will have to add autonomously driving cars to our offering,” Grube was quoted as saying.

Global carmakers, automotive parts suppliers and technology companies are racing to develop intelligent, self-driving cars.

Alphabet Inc’s Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said this week they had agreed to work together on self-driving minivans.

Deutsche Bahn had 40.5 billion euros ($46 billion) in revenues last year, 42.5 percent of which came from transporting passengers.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.