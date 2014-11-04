Hardline union leader is Germany's new 'villain'

Claus Weselsky, leader of the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL), arrives for a meeting at the train station in Fulda August 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - He is portrayed by media and even some fellow trade unionists as a power hungry ego-maniac who could bring Germany to a grinding halt; but Claus Weselsky powers on undaunted, like the East German train driver he once was.

Weselsky will take his small GDL train drivers’ union, with just 20,000 members, out on a four-day strike starting Wednesday that will idle some 196,000 workers at German national railways Deutsche Bahn and disrupt travel for millions of passengers.

In a country un-used to such disruptive strikes, Weselsky has stirred anger from business to trade unions.

“Germany’s most hated union leader,” wrote the Rheinische Post newspaper in a headline over his picture. “Weselsky has essentially got the whole country up in arms against him.”

His predecessor as GDL union leader, Manfred Schell, said he was “acting like this is a holy war...He’s an ego-maniac.” Germany’s DGB federation of trade unions said it was shocked by Weselsky’s action in calling the 109-hour strike, the sixth in the last two months

But Weselsky, a tall man with a clipped mustache and a tendency, seized on by critics, to talk in long elliptical sentences, won 91 percent support in an October strike vote.

The GDL demands include a 5 percent drivers’ wage rise, a two-hour cut in the working week to 37 hours and the right to negotiate on behalf of 17,000 train stewards.

“The media’s smear campaign against me in recent weeks has certainly taken its toll,” Weselsky told German radio when asked about his battered image.

“Suddenly the legitimate right to strike is the worst thing in the world. We’re being compared to terrorists ... we’re not going to let Deutsche Bahn dictate terms to us.”

Economists estimate the strike, also affecting freight, will cost German companies about 100 million euros per day.

THICK SAXONY ACCENT

Some suggest an element of disdain towards the old communist East Germany that survives in his broad, rather unfashionable Saxony accent and a stilted speaking style reminiscent perhaps of old-style Party functionaries.

“I don’t try to hide my East German roots but I‘m not trying to fight class warfare in a way that will end up destroying the union,” he said.

Weselsky boasts broad interests beyond union duties. He enjoys classical music, scuba diving and motorcycles. He joined Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrat party in 2007.

While Germans are generally sympathetic to unions and initially expressed understanding for the GDL, discontent has soared with suggestions that underlying the dispute is a power struggle between the GDL, trying to expand its influence, and a larger rail union, the EVU. The EVU has 209,000 members.

In a country where strikes are rare, Weselsky, 55, has taken advantage of new rules that allow smaller unions within larger companies to negotiate on their own. Politicians are now scrambling to change those rules with new legislation.

Further weighing on his standing, Weselsky has made some off-color comments in public.

“When two sick people sleep together, the result will be a disabled child,” he said in August, referring to the 2010 merger of two other rail unions to create the GDL’s rival union, EVU.

The comment was especially unsavory to many Germans after the leader of the rival EVG union, Alexander Kirchner, told Bild am Sonntag newspaper he had a son with a birth defect who then died. Kirchner said he felt personally attacked by Weselsky.

He later apologized but not before Deutsche Bahn’s works council condemned his remarks and accused him of using Nazi-era language while insulting handicapped rail workers and people with disabilities across Germany as well.

“That line and its meaning are an echo from the darkest chapter in German history,” the works council said.

MERKEL WANTS TO CURB UNION POWER

Weselsky unabashedly acknowledges he enjoys the powers of a trade union leader dealing with one of Europe’s biggest firms.

“Having power is impressive,” he told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. “It’s gratifying to see that we’re able to put the company in its place.”

Merkel said on Tuesday, telling business leaders in Berlin The government was planning to rush through legislation to curb the powers of small unions in large companies.

“It’s taking concrete form right now,” she said. “We all know that it’s a sensitive constitutional issue but we’ve nevertheless found a way for a new such law.”

The head of Germany’s DGB federation of trade unions, Reiner Hoffmann, said on Tuesday he was shocked by Weselsky’s actions.

“We want to help work towards reaching a reasonable solution but to my horror Herr Weselsky rejected that,” he said.