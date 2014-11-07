German train drivers union shorten strike after court win

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s train drivers’ union said on Friday it would cut short a planned four-day strike that has paralyzed the nation and return to work on Saturday - in time for celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall.

Claus Weselsky, the leader of the GDL union, unexpectedly announced on Friday in Frankfurt that the strike would end at 6 p.m. on Saturday - right after a state court rejected Deutsche Bahn German railways’ attempt to win an injunction to stop it.

“The employers have completely failed in their attempt to curb our constitutional rights,” said Weselsky. “As a gesture of conciliation, we’ll end the strike at 6 p.m. on Saturday... In the meantime everyone’s grasped that we’re not ego-maniacs.”

Weselsky and his small but powerful union, which represents just 20,000 train drivers, been under widespread attack as selfish over the strike that has idled 196,000 workers at German railways and stranded millions of travelers.

The union won back-to-back victories in two labor courts within 15 hours over Deutsche Bahn, one of Germany’s biggest employers that transports 5.5 million passengers every day. Late on Thursday a lower Frankfurt court had also upheld the union’s right to strike.

Related Coverage German train drivers to cut short strike on Saturday: union

Ulrich Weber, a Deutsche Bahn board member, welcomed the end of the strike that was originally planned to last until early Monday, but said that he believed the union had caved in.

“I believe the court made it clear to the GDL that it will not achieve what it was originally hoping to achieve with this strike,” Weber said.

Millions of Germans are planning to travel to or celebrate in Berlin when the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall on Sunday

The train drivers union, with 20,000 members, is in a fight with German railways Deutsche Bahn over negotiating rights and pay. Its members walked off the job on Wednesday in the sixth round of the strike.

Strikes are rare in Germany. Millions of German commuters and travelers ride the rails each day, relying on the high-speed lines that criss-cross the country. About one-fifth of German freight is also transported by rail.

The union is demanding the right to negotiate on behalf of 17,000 train stewards. It also wants a 5 percent pay increase and a reduction in the working week to 37 hours from 39.

Deutsche Bahn had asked for an injunction to halt the strike after the GDL rejected an offer of mediation.

Weselsky, who has been vilified in the media and in public, said the right to strike was protected by the constitution.

Economists estimate a strike of more than three days could cost the economy up to 100 million euros ($130 million) a day if assembly lines have to shut because of supply shortages.

Strikes in Germany are relatively rare because employers and larger unions are usually able to resolve differences at the negotiating table. The GDL held a 60-hour strike on a school holiday weekend last month.