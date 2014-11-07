German train drivers to cut short strike on Saturday: union

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union said on Friday it would cut short a planned four-day strike that has paralyzed the nation by more than a day and return to the job on Saturday evening instead of early on Monday morning.

Claus Weselsky, the leader of the GDL union, unexpectedly announced on Friday in Frankfurt that the strike would end at 6 p.m. on Saturday after a state court there rejected Deutsche Bahn’s attempt to have an injunction issued to stop the strike.

Germany celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall on Sunday.

The train drivers union, with 20,000 members, is in a fight with German railways Deutsche Bahn over negotiating rights and pay. Its members walked off the job on Wednesday in the sixth round of the strike.

Strikes are rare in Germany. About 5.5 million Germans travel each day by rail, relying on the high-speed lines that criss-cross the country. About one-fifth of German freight is also transported by rail.