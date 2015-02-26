Bundesbank's Dombret warns of rising herd mentality in finance

Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank speaks during a news conference at the Deutsche Bundesbank's Regional Office in Hesse in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - A top official at the German central bank warned of a growing herd mentality among banks and investors as business-model diversity declines and low interest rates drive yield-starved investors to take on new risks.

“The diversity of business models is decreasing all the time,” said Andreas Dombret, Bundesbank board member in charge of regulation.

“We see an increasing amount of herd mentality, and not just with investors,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a finance event. “With the banks themselves and other market participants, the business models are pointing in the same direction.”

The lack of diversity in investing strategies and bank business models can amplify the effects of market swings and possibly destabilize the financial system, Dombret said.

So-called shadow banks, or financial service companies operating outside the scope of official regulation, could compound the problem, Dombret said.

“We are watching that very closely. It’s what you would describe as being pro-cyclical. It entails very considerable risks,” he said.

Regulators should examine whether new financial rules have contributed to the increasing uniformity in the financial sector, and need to ensure that different business models are possible, he said.

Dombret said exchange traded funds, or ETFs, were also a cause for concern. They allow many investors to speculate in the same direction. Especially during a period of low interest rates, the hunt for yield is tempting and risks are often not taken into account appropriately, he said.