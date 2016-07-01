FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German financial watchdog opens whistleblower bureau
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

German financial watchdog opens whistleblower bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside the former finance ministry building in Bonn, Germany, Germany, April 5, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin is opening a new office on Monday dedicated to corporate whistleblowers, aiming to encourage more business insiders to expose wrongdoing.

The move is designed to make more efficient use of the growing role whistleblowers are playing in uncovering bad behavior by individuals and companies within the financial sector.

Bafin said the new office will centralize the collection of details from whistleblowers and follow a special protocol to ensure identities are kept secret. The watchdog can also be contacted anonymously under the procedure.

"Protecting the people providing the information will have the highest priority," Bafin said.

Whistleblowers and leaks to the media have exposed a series of scandals in recent years, such as tax evasion or the setting up of shell companies by global banks on behalf of clients.[nL3N1781XE][nL2N1891KM]

A Luxembourg court this week handed out suspended sentences to two former accounting firm employees who leaked data about Luxembourg's tax deals with large corporations, highlighting the problems of balancing some countries' secrecy laws while protecting whistleblowers.[nL8N19L47B]

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.