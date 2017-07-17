FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 hours ago

Low water still hampers Rhine and Danube shipping in Germany

1 Min Read

June 30, 2017 - A general view shows The Rhine Tower (Rheinturm) on the Rhine river in Duesseldorf.Christian Hartmann

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Water on the Rhine and Danube in Germany remains shallow and cargo vessels cannot sail fully loaded, traders said on Monday.

The rivers had fallen below normal levels in late June after dry weather.

The Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings from Duisburg and Cologne to southern stretches of the river, traders said. All of the Danube in Germany is too shallow for normal loading.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

The Danube is a major route for east European grain exports to west Europe.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Williams

