FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High water still closes south river Rhine in Germany to ships
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 17, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

High water still closes south river Rhine in Germany to ships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The river Rhine in south Germany remains closed to shipping on Friday because of high water following heavy rain and the closure is expected to last over the weekend, a German inland navigation authority official said.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges and the river is closed to shipping for about 50 kilometers (31 miles) between Iffezheim to Germersheim, preventing sailings to and from Switzerland, the official said.

Water levels are again rising and the river is expected to remain closed to shipping until at least late Monday, he said. It is not possible to forecast when it could reopen, he added.

Northern and central sections of the river are operating normally including Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mannheim.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, animal feed, minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil.

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.