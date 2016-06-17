High water still closes south river Rhine in Germany to ships

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The river Rhine in south Germany remains closed to shipping on Friday because of high water following heavy rain and the closure is expected to last over the weekend, a German inland navigation authority official said.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges and the river is closed to shipping for about 50 kilometers (31 miles) between Iffezheim to Germersheim, preventing sailings to and from Switzerland, the official said.

Water levels are again rising and the river is expected to remain closed to shipping until at least late Monday, he said. It is not possible to forecast when it could reopen, he added.

Northern and central sections of the river are operating normally including Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mannheim.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, animal feed, minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil.