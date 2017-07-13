FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hacking probes have yielded no facts, only allegations: Lavrov
July 13, 2017 / 1:57 PM / an hour ago

U.S. hacking probes have yielded no facts, only allegations: Lavrov

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference during the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Beijing, China June 19, 2017.Wang Zhao/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Eight months of investigations into allegations that Russian-sponsored hackers attempted to influence last year's U.S. presidential election campaign have yielded no facts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Addressing a think-tank audience in Berlin, Lavrov said the U.S. had turned up only unproven allegations. If Moscow really did have the power to throw elections, its neighbors would have much closer relations with Russia and there would be no Ukraine crisis, he added.

Washington has been convulsed in recent days by allegations that President Donald Trump's son met a Russian-linked agent during the election campaign who was promising to provide compromising information about his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

