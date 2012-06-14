FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police raid homes of radical Salafists
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2012 / 7:59 AM / in 5 years

German police raid homes of radical Salafists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - About 1,000 police raided dozens of buildings across Germany early on Thursday in a crackdown on radical Salafist Islamists suspected of plotting against the state.

Announcing the crackdown, Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich said he had banned one of the Salafists’ groups called the Millatu Ibrahim and said the raids may unearth evidence that would allow the outlawing of two other associations.

“(The Millatu Ibrahim group) works against our constitutional order,” he told reporters.

German authorities have recently stepped up their monitoring of ultra-conservative Salafist groups following a series of violent clashes with police.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.