Sarkozy's EU border threat draws German rebuke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany issued a rare public rebuke to President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday for threatening to pull France out of the European Union’s open-borders Schengen zone, in a sign of growing concern in Berlin with the tone of his re-election campaign.

German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told Reuters that Sarkozy was on the wrong track when he called at an election rally on Sunday for tighter protection of Europe’s internal borders.

“Retreating into national shells is the wrong path,” the foreign minister said. “It is not protecting borders within the European Union that will make Europe safer, but rather the protection of Europe’s external frontiers.”

A week before, Sarkozy had pledged to slash the number of immigrants to France and called for labeling of halal meat in comments that were widely seen as pandering to supporters of the far-right National Front.

Although his words were largely condemned in the German media, the government had steered clear of openly criticizing Sarkozy until Tuesday, when Westerwelle broke the silence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has refused to meet with Sarkozy’s Socialist challenger Francois Hollande and her conservative party announced in late January that she would “actively support” Sarkozy’s bid for a second term, even making a series of joint campaign appearances.

But in recent weeks Sarkozy has shifted the tone of his campaign from a focus on German-style economic rigor to more populist themes like immigration and protectionism.

Over the weekend, Sarkozy proposed adopting a European version of the controversial “Buy American Act” which would require governments to favor European-made products, raising eyebrows across the Rhine.

‘MERKOZY’ UNDER STRAIN

The joint campaign appearances, which Merkel agreed to after a request from Sarkozy’s conservative UMP party, have not taken place nor been scheduled, the Chancellor’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said this week, raising questions about whether they will happen at all.

Sarkozy had little success chipping away at Hollande’s lead in opinion polls when he was holding up Germany as a model for economic success.

But a survey on Tuesday for the first time put the president ahead of Hollande in the first round of the two-stage April-May vote, suggesting his attacks on immigration and free trade may be striking a chord with French voters.

Merkel was criticized in Germany for backing Sarkozy so openly and declining to meet with Hollande, who appears to have angered her by vowing to renegotiate a European pact on fiscal discipline if elected.

The German media have raised further questions about her stance in response to Sarkozy’s recent rhetoric.

Respected German weekly Die Zeit asked last week “Are you sure you want this guy Frau Merkel?”, saying Sarkozy was showing his “ugly side” in the campaign by seizing on the debate over halal meat.

Merkel and Sarkozy, both conservatives and born just half a year apart, got off to a rocky start when the Frenchman became president in 2007.

But they have learned to work together over three years of relentless crisis-fighting, and are now commonly referred to as “Merkozy”.

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) hope a victory by Hollande might give them some momentum as they gear up to challenge Merkel in a federal election in the autumn of 2013.

SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel issued a statement on Tuesday saying he would travel to Paris for talks with Hollande this week.