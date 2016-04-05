ECB policy less favorable for Germany than other euro zone members: Schaeuble

BASEL (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday criticized the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy for putting Germany at a disadvantage against other euro zone countries.

“It’s a problem of our common currency union that we have ... an independent central bank -- which conducts unified monetary policy for 19 member states -- that is less favorable for Germany than for other countries,” Schaeuble said at the University of Basel in Switzerland in a lecture he was delivering.

