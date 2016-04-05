FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB policy less favorable for Germany than other euro zone members: Schaeuble
#Business News
April 5, 2016 / 5:40 PM / in 2 years

ECB policy less favorable for Germany than other euro zone members: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents the budget plan 2017 in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BASEL (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday criticized the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy for putting Germany at a disadvantage against other euro zone countries.

“It’s a problem of our common currency union that we have ... an independent central bank -- which conducts unified monetary policy for 19 member states -- that is less favorable for Germany than for other countries,” Schaeuble said at the University of Basel in Switzerland in a lecture he was delivering.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Richard Balmforth

