German finance minister says France deficit extension "acceptable": report
#Business News
May 9, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

German finance minister says France deficit extension "acceptable": report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (L) and France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici address a news conference after a meeting in Berlin May 7, 2013, to mark 25th anniversary of the Franco-German financial and economic council. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised France’s reform efforts and said the decision to give France an additional two years to cut its deficit was “acceptable”, German regional newspaper Rheinische Post said.

The European Commission last week decided to give France two more years to slash its deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) because of the country’s poor economic outlook within the recession-hit euro zone.

“If a worsened situation means it is appropriate to extend the deadline to cut deficit to a maximum of 3 percent, that is acceptable,” he said, according to the paper.

Schaeuble said the French government knew what it had to do and added that France was “on the right track”.

“On some points it will perhaps take longer than elsewhere,” he said, adding that it should not, however, be forgotten that France’s structures were different to those in other countries like Germany, for example.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra

