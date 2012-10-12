FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank chief pulls out of second briefing with Schaeuble
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 12, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Bundesbank chief pulls out of second briefing with Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, who has been at odds with the German government over its support of ECB bond-buying, pulled out of a news conference with Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday for the second time in less than a month.

Weidmann announced he was leaving the International Monetary Fund and World Bank bi-annual meetings, taking place in Japan, ahead of schedule. “I have to leave earlier due to a family matter that can’t be postponed,” he said.

In mid-September, Weidmann did not attend a traditional dual news conference with Schaeuble after an informal meeting of European finance ministers in Cyprus. The German Finance Ministry said at the time that Weidmann had not wanted to miss his flight back to Frankfurt.

The Bundesbank declined to comment beyond what Weidmann said in Tokyo.

Schaeuble and Weidmann have disagreed publicly about the European Central Bank’s plans, unveiled by ECB President Mario Draghi early last month, to buy an unlimited amount of debt of struggling euro zone states, in exchange for reform commitments, to reduce their borrowing costs.

In a newspaper interview in September, Schaeuble said the German public was being unsettled by the public nature of the debate on the ECB’s bond-buying plan, in what was widely seen as a rebuke of Weidmann.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, additional reporting by Andreas Framke in Frankfurt; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.