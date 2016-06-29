FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Carlyle invests in German clinic chain Schoen
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Carlyle invests in German clinic chain Schoen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle (CG.O) has bought a minority stake in German clinic chain Schoen to help the family-owned company expand in its home market as well as abroad, Schoen said on Wednesday.

Neither the size of the Carlyle's stake nor the purchase price were being disclosed, a Schoen spokesman said.

Carlyle declined to comment.

People familiar with the deal had said Schoen - which also attracted final offers from CVC [CVC.UL], EQT and a private investor - would likely be valued at about 1.5 billion euros.

Germany's healthcare services market, under pressure from tightening government healthcare budgets, has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years.

Investment banking boutique Altium acted as sellside advisor.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.