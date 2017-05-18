Germany investigates military students suspected of far-right links: paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investigators are investigating four students at a military university in Munich on suspicion of far-right links, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, fuelling concerns that extremist networks have taken hold in the Bundeswehr.

The Sueddeutsche cited sources from the parliamentary defense committee in its report on the investigation, and added that there were indications of links between students past and present at the university and a far-right group.

The investigators were looking into whether the students had any ties to an officer who has been detained for posing under a false identity as an asylum seeker, the newspaper said. Investigators are investigating whether he planned an attack that could be blamed on asylum seekers.

A Defence Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the Sueddeutsche report when contacted by Reuters.

The investigation of the officer being held in custody, Franco A., blew up earlier this month into a full-scale scandal about right-wing ties in the Bundeswehr that prompted a search of all German army barracks for Nazi memorabilia.

The case has also put pressure on the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel before Germany's Sept. 24 election, with her close ally, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, facing criticism for failing to put the German army's house in order.