Germany's Bild says raids linked to possible plot in central Berlin
February 4, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Bild says raids linked to possible plot in central Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper reported that raids earlier on Thursday were linked to a possible plan for Islamist militants to attack Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, a busy transport hub where the famous television tower is located.

Earlier, Berlin police said they had conducted raids in Germany in a search for four men suspected of having links to Islamic State (IS) militants and possibly preparing an attack in Germany.

State prosecutors in Berlin declined to comment on the Bild report which cited investigators. Berlin police were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Reuters TV and Caroline Copley; Writing by Madeline Chambers

