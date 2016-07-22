FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain urges citizens to avoid area of shooting in Munich
#World News
July 22, 2016 / 5:44 PM / a year ago

Britain urges citizens to avoid area of shooting in Munich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office issued an alert warning British citizens in the German city of Munich to follow the instructions of the authorities, after police there reported many people had been killed in a shooting at a shopping center.

A Munich police spokeswoman said she believed they were dealing with a "shooting rampage".

"There are reports of an incident at the Munich Olympia Shopping Centre. You are advised to avoid this location and follow the advice of local authorities," the Foreign Office said in updated travel advice on Germany.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
