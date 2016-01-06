FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police give all-clear over packages at Merkel's office
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

German police give all-clear over packages at Merkel's office

Police removes suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police gave the all-clear after investigating five items delivered to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in central Berlin on Wednesday.

Officers had cordoned off the Chancellery as ministers gathered for a morning cabinet meeting inside. Germany and other European powers have been on particularly high alert since Islamist militants killed 130 people in Paris on Nov. 13.

The cabinet meeting went ahead as planned and police started removing the cordon later in the morning. “The experts found nothing suspicious,” a spokesman for Germany’s Federal Police said.

He said five items had been opened without saying whether they were packages or letters.

Police shut down two train stations in Munich over New Year after receiving a tip that militants from Iraq and Syria were planning attacks.

In 2010, police intercepted a package in Merkel’s mailroom at the chancellery which Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said contained explosives sent from Greece.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Hannibal Hanschke; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.