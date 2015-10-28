German prosecutors charge suspected Islamist for preparing bombing

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German prosecutors brought criminal charges on Wednesday against a Turkish-German man suspected of preparing an Islamist militant bomb attack in a thwarted plot that led to the cancellation of a cycle race in May.

German police said in April they had prevented an attack by a 35-year-old man with suspected Salafist militant links. They canceled a Frankfurt May Day cycle race because the suspect and his wife had been seen along the route, although they said they had not established with certainty that the race was the intended target.

The man had raised suspicions when he and his wife bought 3 liters (5.28 UK pints) of hydrogen peroxide at the end of March using a false name.

A search of their home following his arrest on April 29 turned up a home-made pipe bomb filled with nails and steel pellets as well as numerous weapons, ammunition and chemicals that can be used to make explosives.

Police said at the time he had dual Turkish-German citizenship and a criminal record. As is custom in Germany, neither police nor prosecutors have named him.

The prosecutors’ office said on Wednesday that a thorough investigation had shown the suspect had been in contact for some time with radical Islamists and had firm plans for an attack at a major event in Germany.

They charged him with preparing a serious act of violent subversion, a breach of German explosives regulations and forgery of documents. He could face 10 years in jail.

Prosecutors had initially also suspected the man’s wife of being involved in the plot, but they said in a statement on Wednesday they were unable to prove she had any knowledge of the weapons and dangerous goods stored in the couple’s basement.