an hour ago
Hamburg attacker was known to security forces as Islamist: minister
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 10:49 AM / an hour ago

Hamburg attacker was known to security forces as Islamist: minister

1 Min Read

Police investigators work at the crime scene after a knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, July 28, 2017.Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The 26-year-old migrant who killed one person and injured six others in a knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket on Friday was known to German security forces as an Islamist, the city-state's interior minister said.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Andy Grote told a news conference on Saturday that an initial investigation found that the man, an asylum seeker who could not be deported because he had no identification papers, is also believed to have psychological problems.

Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said that while initial findings showed the attacker had acted alone it could not be completely ruled out that he had accomplices.

(This version of the story corrects source to Hamburg interior minister, paragraphs 1,2)

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by Jason Neely

