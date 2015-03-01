FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police in Germany's Bremen heighten security citing possible Islamist threat
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

Police in Germany's Bremen heighten security citing possible Islamist threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police in the north German city of Bremen warned on Saturday of a heightened danger from Islamist militants and said they had increased their presence in the city center and stepped up protection of the Jewish community.

They said in a statement they had searched an Islamic culture center, detained several people for identity checks and arrested one person in connection with the measures. A spokesman for the police declined to give further details.

“Since yesterday evening the authorities in Bremen have indications, based on knowledge from the police, the domestic intelligence agency and a federal authority, of an increased threat from Islamist extremists,” the police statement said.

Earlier this month a carnival parade in the northern German town of Braunschweig was canceled at short notice due to a threat of an Islamist attack.

Reporting by Scot W. Stevenson and Ralf Bode; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.