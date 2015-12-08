Germany carries out raids linked to planned attack in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police searched several locations in Berlin and the eastern state of Saxony on Tuesday for three people accused of planning an attack with explosives in the capital, the prosecutor’s office said.

No arrests were made in the raids, the office said, adding that the three suspects had been charged with founding a terrorist organization and planning an act of violence against the state.

Raids linked to the same case carried out in mid-October also produced no arrests, it said.

One of the three is suspected of having tried to recruit members for the Islamic State militant group, which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.