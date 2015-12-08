FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany carries out raids linked to planned attack in Berlin
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2015 / 7:29 PM / 2 years ago

Germany carries out raids linked to planned attack in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police searched several locations in Berlin and the eastern state of Saxony on Tuesday for three people accused of planning an attack with explosives in the capital, the prosecutor’s office said.

No arrests were made in the raids, the office said, adding that the three suspects had been charged with founding a terrorist organization and planning an act of violence against the state.

Raids linked to the same case carried out in mid-October also produced no arrests, it said.

One of the three is suspected of having tried to recruit members for the Islamic State militant group, which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.