German schools receive threatening emails, police investigate

BERLIN (Reuters) - At least 11 schools in eastern Germany received threatening emails on Monday prompting police to deploy officers, but there was no indication of actual danger.

"We found out from some schools in Leipzig this morning that they had received an email with threatening content. They were threatened with violence," a Leipzig police spokeswoman said.

At least nine schools in Leipzig and two in the city of Magdeburg received the emails.

"It became clear very quickly that there was not a serious threat," said a police spokeswoman in Magdeburg.