Package found at German finance ministry contained explosives: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - A suspicious package found at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin on Wednesday contained explosives, police said, adding that the item was found in an area where mail is processed.

A spokeswoman for the ministry declined to comment, saying an investigation was underway.

"The first investigation results show that the package contained a so-called explosives mixture, which is frequently used to produce pyrotechnics. It was designed to cause considerable injuries when the package was opened," police said in a statement.

