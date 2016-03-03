FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police arrest doctor suspected of recruiting suicide bomber for IS
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

German police arrest doctor suspected of recruiting suicide bomber for IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Thursday arrested a doctor in Berlin suspected of convincing a young man to join Islamic State in Iraq, where he carried out a suicide bombing on behalf of the insurgents, prosecutors said.

The 24-year-old recruit, who was described in a statement as “mentally unfit”, traveled to Islamic State-controlled territory in 2014 and killed at least 12 Iraqi soldiers in a suicide bombing in the city of Baiji in May last year.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe said that the bomber’s parents were both migrants to Germany, but declined to say where they were originally from. The doctor had an Arab father and German mother.

Investigators confiscated a gun sight, mobile phones, electronic memory devices and documents found in the doctor’s Berlin apartment.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Sabine Sieb; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.