2 minutes ago
German police rule out terrorism in Konstanz nightclub shooting
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 2 minutes ago

German police rule out terrorism in Konstanz nightclub shooting

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A gunman who killed one person and injured three others in a nightclub in southern Germany on Sunday was an Iraqi citizen who had lived in the country for a long time and was not an asylum seeker, police said, ruling out terrorism as a motive.

Konstanz police spokesman Fritz Bezikofer told the n-tv broadcaster that after an initial investigation into the events surrounding the shooting at the nightclub in Konstanz on the border with Switzerland investigators ruled out terrorism.

"The motives of the man who acted alone are unclear," he said. "We are still investigating but the circumstances surrounding the events at the disco in the evening before the shooting are a bit clearer and this led us to rule out a terrorism background."

Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Keith Weir

