Police carry out anti-IS raids across Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police carried out anti-terrorism raids in four German states on Wednesday morning, targeting Islamic State sympathizers, prosecutors said in a statement, but said no arrests had been made, contradicting earlier media reports.

The raids targeted the homes of suspects as well as other properties in the states of Bavaria, Berlin, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, prosecutors said. Two of the individuals were suspected of belonging to IS, one of supporting it, and two of firearms offenses.