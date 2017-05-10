FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police carry out anti-IS raids across Germany
May 10, 2017

Police carry out anti-IS raids across Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police carried out anti-terrorism raids in four German states on Wednesday morning, targeting Islamic State sympathizers, prosecutors said in a statement, but said no arrests had been made, contradicting earlier media reports.

The raids targeted the homes of suspects as well as other properties in the states of Bavaria, Berlin, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, prosecutors said. Two of the individuals were suspected of belonging to IS, one of supporting it, and two of firearms offenses.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Madeline Chambers

