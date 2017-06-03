FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan man kills Russian boy in Germany, and is shot dead by police
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 2 months ago

Afghan man kills Russian boy in Germany, and is shot dead by police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An Afghan man killed a 5-year-old Russian boy in a home for asylum seekers near Regensburg in southern Germany on Saturday and was then shot dead by police, said German police, who confirmed earlier news media reports.

The 41-year-old Afghan also severely injured the boy's mother before police shot him at the home, where he died of his wounds, online magazine Focus Online reported, adding that the boy's brother, age 6, was being treated for shock after the attack.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will seek a fourth term as chancellor in a national election in September, has come under fire for allowing more than one million refugees to enter Germany over the past two years.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Diane Craft

