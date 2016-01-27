FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cologne explosives suspect says he only wanted to make drugs
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 27, 2016 / 12:43 PM / in 2 years

Cologne explosives suspect says he only wanted to make drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A man questioned by police in the German city of Cologne on suspicion of buying chemicals to make explosives said he only wanted to produce drugs, police said on Wednesday.

Police launched a manhunt for a 45-50-year-old man of “Middle Eastern” appearance on Tuesday after he was recorded on a surveillance video buying chemicals in a DIY store in Pulheim, a town close to Cologne.

The 44-year-old man then turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening after recognizing himself on the police photographs.

The man, who wasn’t named, told police he had bought the chemicals to manufacture drugs. Police found narcotics when they searched his flat.

“Investigations into his person and his living environment do not give any indication that he acquired the chemicals for other purposes,” police said in a statement.

The man has now been released from custody.

Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.