Cologne explosives suspect says he only wanted to make drugs

BERLIN (Reuters) - A man questioned by police in the German city of Cologne on suspicion of buying chemicals to make explosives said he only wanted to produce drugs, police said on Wednesday.

Police launched a manhunt for a 45-50-year-old man of “Middle Eastern” appearance on Tuesday after he was recorded on a surveillance video buying chemicals in a DIY store in Pulheim, a town close to Cologne.

The 44-year-old man then turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening after recognizing himself on the police photographs.

The man, who wasn’t named, told police he had bought the chemicals to manufacture drugs. Police found narcotics when they searched his flat.

“Investigations into his person and his living environment do not give any indication that he acquired the chemicals for other purposes,” police said in a statement.

The man has now been released from custody.