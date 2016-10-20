FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German policeman dies after being shot by right-wing gunman
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

German policeman dies after being shot by right-wing gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A police officer died overnight after he was shot by a right-wing extremist in the southern German state of Bavaria on Wednesday, police said.

The gunman opened fire at police on Wednesday, injuring four policemen before he was arrested. Police said he was a member of the Reichsbuerger (Reich citizens) movement, which maintains that the World War Two German Reich continues to exist.

“The seriously injured member of the North Bavaria special forces died in a clinic in the early morning hours (20.10.2016) due to his heavy gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.