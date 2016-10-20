German policeman dies after being shot by right-wing gunman

BERLIN (Reuters) - A police officer died overnight after he was shot by a right-wing extremist in the southern German state of Bavaria on Wednesday, police said.

The gunman opened fire at police on Wednesday, injuring four policemen before he was arrested. Police said he was a member of the Reichsbuerger (Reich citizens) movement, which maintains that the World War Two German Reich continues to exist.

“The seriously injured member of the North Bavaria special forces died in a clinic in the early morning hours (20.10.2016) due to his heavy gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement on Thursday.