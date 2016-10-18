BERLIN German police deployed on Tuesday in the center of the western town of Dueren after a shooting incident was reported, a police spokeswoman said, adding that they are looking for suspect who is hiding in a building, possibly with a hostage.

Germany is on high alert after a spate of attacks this summer, two of them claimed by militant group Islamic State.

German media earlier reported that police had blocked off roads leading to the city center after a shooting at a hair salon.

The police spokeswoman said it was unclear if someone had been injured in the incident, which saw several shots fired.

"Shots were reported. A male suspect is in a building complex in the city center and he may have taken a hostage," the spokeswoman said. "We have no contact with him and are not aware of whether he has any demands."

