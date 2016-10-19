Gunman injures four policemen in shooting in southern Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A man opened fire at police in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, injuring four policemen before he was arrested, police said in a statement.

The man, who police said was a member of a right-wing group, shot the policemen after they asked him to dispose of his legal gun during a search at the entrance to a municipal building in the town of Georgensgmuend, south of the city of Nuremberg.

Police said he is a member of the Reichsbuerger movement (Reich citizens) which maintains that the World War Two German Reich continues to exist.

The 49-year-old man was lightly injured. Some of the policemen are in serious condition, police said, giving no further details.