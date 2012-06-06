Spain must seek EFSF help for banks: German lawmaker

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Wednesday he did not see the rules of the euro zone’s EFSF bailout fund allowing an injection of funds into Spanish banks.

“I think Spain must apply to the (EFSF) rescue fund not because of the country (the state budget) but because of its banks,” Volker Kauder told ARD television.

Spain wants changes to European rules to be able to get aid for its banks without the stigma of a formal request for help from the EFSF but Germany has resisted this.

Asked about the possibility of the EFSF paying directly into a fund for Spanish banks, Kauder cited current rules, saying: “I do not see this possibility.”

Spain, Germany and EU policymakers are in intense discussions on how to help Madrid, suffering from a 2008 property market crash, recapitalize its troubled banks.