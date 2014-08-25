Merkel says Ukraine crisis is hurting German economy

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko gestures in Kiev August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA Spain (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the crisis in Ukraine was taking its toll on Germany, Europe’s largest economy, which suffered a surprise 0.2 percent contraction in the second quarter.

Merkel said an unusually mild winter, which brought forward the usual spring upturn, had played a role in the weak April-June reading but added that the Ukraine crisis was also hitting German growth.

“There are, however, some uncertainties - I don’t want to conceal that - the whole Ukraine-Russia situation shows that we of course have a big interest in our international relations being constructive again,” she said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

“But I nonetheless expect that our overall annual growth rate will be good, if nothing dramatic happens.”

The German government has forecast that the economy will grow by 1.8 percent this year.