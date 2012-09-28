German SPD confirms Steinbrueck to challenge Merkel in 2013

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s opposition Social Democrats (SPD) confirmed on Friday that former finance minister Peer Steinbrueck would challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in the next federal election in 2013.

“Restraining financial markets and creating a new social balance is our 2013 campaign focus and we are convinced that Peer Steinbrueck is the best candidate for that and the best chancellor Germany can find,” said SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel.

Steinbrueck told a news conference he was not interested in serving in another Merkel-led “grand coalition” government as the SPD did in 2005-2009, but wanted to head a completely new government with the SPD’s Greens allies.