Leaks from taps cause massive damage to Germany's spy agency
March 5, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Leaks from taps cause massive damage to Germany's spy agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German spy agency’s new headquarters was flooded by water after several taps were removed by thieves on its upper floors, police said on Thursday.

The nearly-completed 1.3-billion-euro Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) building in the heart of Berlin suffered millions in water damage on several floors of the mostly vacant structure, according to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

“Several water taps were stolen and that caused extensive damage,” a Berlin police spokesman said. He said police had not ruled out a political motive or a criminal motive, such as revenge for unpaid bills.

“We’re investigating in all possible directions,” he said.

The headquarters of the BND, Germany’s intelligence agency, was scheduled to move from its Bavarian base in Pullach to Berlin in 2011 but the move has been delayed to 2017. The 260,000-square meter building will house 4,000 staff.

Reporting by Juliana Woitaschek; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Toby Chopra

