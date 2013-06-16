FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
June 16, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

German spy agency plans to boost Internet monitoring: Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign intelligence agency (BND) plans to spend 100 million euros expanding its monitoring of the Internet, the weekly Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, saying the money would go on staff and technology.

The report came two days before U.S. President Barack Obama was due to visit Berlin, where he was likely to face tough questions about U.S. spying methods.

Many Germans from the former communist east still recall the blanket surveillance carried out by the Stasi secret police, and when news of Washington’s covert electronic spying program PRISM broke last week, it caused outrage.

The BND was unavailable for comment.

Some German politicians criticized the plan, with Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger saying the answer to citizens’ concerns about U.S. spying could not be “Let the Germans do it instead”.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
