Voestalpine says involved in German anti-trust probe

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine said it was involved in a German anti-trust investigation of the sector that emerged on Thursday.
“The proceedings also relate to companies of the Special Steel Division of the Voestalpine Group. Voestalpine takes these proceedings very seriously, cooperates with the authority and currently does not expect that significant fines will be imposed against Voestalpine in these proceedings,” it said in a statement.
