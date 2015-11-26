FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine says involved in German anti-trust probe
November 26, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Voestalpine says involved in German anti-trust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine said it was involved in a German anti-trust investigation of the sector that emerged on Thursday.

“The proceedings also relate to companies of the Special Steel Division of the Voestalpine Group. Voestalpine takes these proceedings very seriously, cooperates with the authority and currently does not expect that significant fines will be imposed against Voestalpine in these proceedings,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas

