FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
German steel federation says rolled steel demand to rise in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 7, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 10 months ago

German steel federation says rolled steel demand to rise in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Steel rolls are pictured at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony, Germany March 3, 2016.Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany's steel federation expects demand for rolled steel, one of the industry's main products, to rise by 1-2 percent next year, compared with an expected 1 percent increase this year, it said on Monday.

In the January-August period, orders for rolled steel had risen an average 5 percent, boosted by demand from the construction and automotive industries, the federation said, but added that the sector remained under pressure.

"The economic situation for Germany's steel groups continues to be serious," federation president Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said.

European steel producers, including Arcelor-Mittal, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter, are seeing weakening emerging markets, lackluster demand at home as well as pressure on prices due to cheap Chinese imports.

Kerkhoff said the European Union's steel imports from China had declined in the first eight months of the year, but were still twice the level of 2013.

Germany's steel federation confirmed a forecast for crude steel output of 42.5 million tonnes in 2016, slightly lower than the 42.7 million reached last year.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.