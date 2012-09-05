MAN, Metro demoted in rare Dax index reshuffle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German household names MAN AG (MANG.DE) and Metro MEOG.DE are losing their places in the Dax in the first shake-up of the country’s leading share index in two years as the euro zone crisis wreaks havoc on share prices in Europe.

The 30 names making up the DAX are normally reviewed annually, but have remained the same since June 2010. In contrast, the UK FTSE 100 .FTSE is reviewed every quarter, usually leading to some adjustment.

The shake-up in Germany may be swiftly followed in France, where struggling French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) may be ejected from the CAC 40 .FCHI.

The departure of MAN, which has become majority controlled by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), and the world’s fourth largest retailer, Metro, is the first time since March 2009 that a DAX reshuffle has removed two companies.

The Dax changes, announced late on Wednesday by stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), will take effect on September 24.

Membership of the DAX, which has lost 40 percent of its value over the last year, is dependent on two criteria - trading volumes and the value of the shares in free float.

Metro - owned 50.01 percent by the Haniel and Schmidt-Ruthenbeck families - has a free float of only 40 percent and its shares have fallen 25 percent over the last year as consumers worried by the crisis hold back on spending.

Its new chief executive has sought to strip costs, lower prices and improve services, but while these efforts helped the group to eke out a profit in the second quarter, they have not boosted its share price enough to keep it in the DAX. [ID:nL6E8IV1IH]

“Even if we don’t stay in the Dax, then we will still be the world’s fourth largest retailer, with enormous growth potential,” CFO Mark Frese said in August.

Metro is being replaced by chemicals firm Lanxess (LXSG.DE), which has tapped into demand for tires and rubber car components in more vibrant Asian and Latin American economies.

Lanxess was spun off in 2005 from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) as a grab bag of low-margin chemicals business that drew jeers from analysts. Shares have more than quadrupled their initial offer price and gained more than 50 percent so far this year, outperforming a 22.5 percent gain in the MDax midcaps .MDAXI.

OVERHANG

MAN is being replaced by auto parts and tire maker Continental (CONG.DE), which ended August as the 23rd largest company in Germany, while Lanxess was 30th.

Dropping out of the Dax will likely pressure shares of Metro and MAN, as index-linked funds remove them from their portfolios and add shares of Continental and Lanxess.

Societe General analysts said the change will likely create demand for 3.2 million Continental shares and 3.3 million Lanxess shares, equivalent to as many as are normally traded over a period of around 8 days.

Conversely, the analysts expect an overhang of 5.2 million Metro shares and 1.4 million MAN shares.

Truckmaker MAN has been part of the Dax index since it was set up in 1987, while department store group Kaufhof, which is now part of Metro, was also there from the start.

Among smaller German companies, the share of real estate company TAG Immobilien (TEGG.DE) will be included in the MDax, replacing Deutz (DEZG.DE), part-owned by automaker Volvo (VOLVb.ST), which will move to small-cap index SDax.

On technology index TecDax, telephone maker Gigaset (GGS.DE) and specialty machine maker Singulus SNGG.DE will be removed, to be replaced by investment company BB Biotech and laser specialist LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKG.DE).

Deutsche Boerse said it would next review the composition of Germany’s indices on December 5.

($1 = 0.7961 euros)