FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zalando replaces Bertrandt in German MDAX index
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Zalando replaces Bertrandt in German MDAX index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando will be added to Germany’s mid-cap index MDAX, following their flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange last year.

Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the stock would replace shares by automotive supplier Bertrandt, which will move to the SDAX small-cap index.

Shares in Zalando have gained about 41 percent since their stock market debut in October, outperforming a 29 percent increase by the MDAX as it rode the coattails of e-commerce flotations like China’s Alibaba.

The composition of the DAX index of Germany’s 30 biggest companies will remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

The shares of Tele Columbus AG, Koenig & Bauer AG and ADLER Real Estate AG will be included in the SDAX small-cap index, Deutsche Boerse said. The shares of Surteco SE, Delticom AG and BAUER AG will be deleted from the index.

In the exchange operator’s TecDAX, the share of ADVA Optical Networking SE will be included and will replace the share of BB Biotech AG.

Deutsche Boerse said that as a result of the acquisition by ADLER Real Estate, the Westgrund AG current share class in SDAX will be replaced with the tendered share class of Westgrund AG.

The index changes will become effective on June 22, except for unscheduled index changes which will become effective in June 8. The next regular index review will be held on September 3, the company said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.