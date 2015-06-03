Zalando replaces Bertrandt in German MDAX index

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando will be added to Germany’s mid-cap index MDAX, following their flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange last year.

Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the stock would replace shares by automotive supplier Bertrandt, which will move to the SDAX small-cap index.

Shares in Zalando have gained about 41 percent since their stock market debut in October, outperforming a 29 percent increase by the MDAX as it rode the coattails of e-commerce flotations like China’s Alibaba.

The composition of the DAX index of Germany’s 30 biggest companies will remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

The shares of Tele Columbus AG, Koenig & Bauer AG and ADLER Real Estate AG will be included in the SDAX small-cap index, Deutsche Boerse said. The shares of Surteco SE, Delticom AG and BAUER AG will be deleted from the index.

In the exchange operator’s TecDAX, the share of ADVA Optical Networking SE will be included and will replace the share of BB Biotech AG.

Deutsche Boerse said that as a result of the acquisition by ADLER Real Estate, the Westgrund AG current share class in SDAX will be replaced with the tendered share class of Westgrund AG.

The index changes will become effective on June 22, except for unscheduled index changes which will become effective in June 8. The next regular index review will be held on September 3, the company said.