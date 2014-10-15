FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa's Germanwings cancels 100 flights due to pilot strike
October 15, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa's Germanwings cancels 100 flights due to pilot strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget airline Germanwings is cancelling around 100 flights, or a fifth of planned services, due to a planned strike by pilots on Thursday, a spokesman for the unit said on Wednesday.

Germanwings normally operates around 500 flights on a typical Thursday. The cancellations will mainly affect domestic flights, the spokesman said.

The 12-hour strike by pilots runs from 1000 GMT (0600 EDT) on Thursday.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

