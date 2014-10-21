FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa fails with attempt to block pilots strike via courts
October 21, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa fails with attempt to block pilots strike via courts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German labor court has rejected an application by Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) for a temporary injunction against the current strike by pilots.

The Frankfurt-based court said in a statement on Tuesday that the strike was valid and compliant with the law.

Lufthansa pilots are in a row with management over early retirement benefits and have staged a series of strikes. The latest began at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Monday on short haul flights and was widened that to include long haul flights on Tuesday.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

