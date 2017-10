Planes of the Lufthansa airline stand on the tarmac in Frankfurt airport, Germany, in this file picture taken March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa on Tuesday said it had canceled 895 flights due to airport strikes by German union Verdi which are planned for Wednesday.

Only 40 percent of an overall roughly 1,500 flights to an from German airports including hubs Frankfurt and Munich would take place, the airline said in a statement.