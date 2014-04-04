FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilots' strike to cost Lufthansa 35-75 million euros
#Business News
April 4, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Pilots' strike to cost Lufthansa 35-75 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A picture taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows cancelled flights on a flight schedule board and the logo of German air carrier Lufthansa at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt in this picture illustration taken on April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said the three-day walkout by pilots that has effectively grounded Germany’s largest airline would cost it in the region of 35-75 million euros, although it would take a few more days to calculate the final amount.

The airline also called on the pilots to come back to the negotiating table, although said it would not be putting forward a new offer.

“We will open up talks on the basis of the offer that already exists,” Kay Kratky, Chief Operating Officer of Lufthansa German Airlines, told journalists on Friday.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
