German government source plays down EU summit expectations
#Business News
June 28, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

German government source plays down EU summit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government source sought to dampen expectations of progress at a two-day European Union summit due to start later on Thursday, saying it would take time to enact reforms aimed at ending the bloc’s sovereign debt crisis.

“The question of progress towards a fiscal union cannot be resolved in one day,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Commenting on the sharp increase in the cost of borrowing for Italy and Spain, the source said: “We would warn against exaggerated panic-mongering.”

Germany believes the EU already has the necessary instruments, in the shape of its two bailout funds, to tackle specific cases, including Italy, the source said.

He also reiterated Germany’s opposition to using the bailout funds to recapitalize banks while supervisory controls remain at the national, not the European, level.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones

