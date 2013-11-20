German current account surplus shrinking: Finance Ministry

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s high current account surplus, which the United States has blamed for hindering the global economy, shrunk in the third quarter, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday.

Europe’s largest economy had a surplus of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product between July and September, down from 6.8 percent in the first half of the year, the ministry said.

But the surplus remains above the 6 percent threshold that the European Commission considers excessive. Germany has had a surplus in excess of 6 percent of its GDP since 2007, meaning it exports far more than it imports from the rest of the world.

The long-running surplus has drawn criticism from Washington that Germany is relying too heavily on exports and that Berlin should focus more on boosting domestic demand to put growth on a sounder footing.

Last week the Commission started investigating the surplus to see if it implied serious imbalances in the economy.

The OECD has said the surplus may fall to 5.5 percent of GDP in 2015.

The ministry said German tax take rose by 3.7 percent in October, compared with the same month last year, helped by higher revenues from income tax as Germans benefit from a robust labor market.

The ministry said it expected the German economy, which grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter according to preliminary data, to expand further.

It said momentum would come from a good level of industrial orders and private consumption, which has been a key pillar of support for German growth this year. Investment will also gradually pick up, it said.