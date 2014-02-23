FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to raise tax intake forecast as economy recovers: report
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 23, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Germany to raise tax intake forecast as economy recovers: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction workers are silhouetted while standing on scaffolding at the construction site of the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry has increased its tax intake forecast to allow for accelerated economic growth and expects to collect 7.1 billion euros more than previously expected between 2015-2018, weekly magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the ministry declined to comment on the report but said the cabinet was due to discuss the 2014 budget and future financing on March 12, and the tax intake forecast would be announced then.

The government expects economic growth of 1.8 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year. High levels of employment and sales tax are expected to boost the intake.

Last November the Finance Ministry estimated the central government would collect 277.5 billion euros in 2015, an increase of 3.2 percent on 2014’s forecast tax intake of 269 billion euros.

Reporting by Christian Goetz; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.