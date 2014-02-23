Germany to raise tax intake forecast as economy recovers: report

Construction workers are silhouetted while standing on scaffolding at the construction site of the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry has increased its tax intake forecast to allow for accelerated economic growth and expects to collect 7.1 billion euros more than previously expected between 2015-2018, weekly magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the ministry declined to comment on the report but said the cabinet was due to discuss the 2014 budget and future financing on March 12, and the tax intake forecast would be announced then.

The government expects economic growth of 1.8 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year. High levels of employment and sales tax are expected to boost the intake.

Last November the Finance Ministry estimated the central government would collect 277.5 billion euros in 2015, an increase of 3.2 percent on 2014’s forecast tax intake of 269 billion euros.