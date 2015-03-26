German finmin says his position on inheritance tax reform not fixed

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had not yet fully determined his position in the debate about inheritance tax breaks for family-run firms, in a sign that he might be open to changes to his reform proposals.

“I have no fixed position, we’re looking,” Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin for Mittelstand small- and medium-sized businesses.

In December the Constitutional Court ruled that inheritance tax breaks for family-run firms were illegal in their current form and gave the government until mid-2016 to come up with new legislation.

A 2009 law allows ownership of such firms to be passed from one generation to the next tax-free, provided the heirs keep it going for seven years and preserve jobs.

Schaeuble has previously suggested introducing a “needs test” for people who inherit or are given 20 million euros’ worth of company assets or more to see if they can pay the inheritance tax. Under the suggestion, up to half of the heir or heiress’ assets could be used to pay the levy.

But that suggestion has been strongly criticized by businesses and some of Schaeuble’s fellow conservatives.

On Thursday Schaeuble said the debate about reforming the inheritance tax law had made him “very uncertain” about whether companies understood the key points of his reform proposals.

He said he was taking all arguments seriously and was seeking to find a “solution that is as uninvasive as possible but constitutionally solid”.